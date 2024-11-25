Child Trafficking: Group Threatens Action Against Conniving Parents, Guardians

Share

A group, the Rivers State Response Team on Violence Against Women & Children has warned parents and guardians who aid child trafficking and abuse by giving out their children to those they don’t really know, stressing that they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The group’s coordinator, Tombari Dumka-Kote, who is also the chairman of Rivers Indigenous NGOs & Civil Society Network (RINGOCS), stated this in Kegbara Dere Area, also appealed to parents and guardians to be cautious about giving out their children and wards as maids to persons who make big promises.

Dumka-Kote also urged religious leaders to guide their followership aright, and to join in the campaign against gender-based violence in the state, noting that children are gifts from God and should not be subjected to any form of violence and abuse.

He also said that a man who poured hot water on his maid in the Agip area of Port Harcourt has been arrested and will be made to face the law.

He said: “As a Team, we want to state that we shall continue to sensitize people on the need to avoid acts of violence at all times irrespective of who is involved”.

“Those found wanting shall face the law so as to serve as a deterrent to other persons who would have committed related crimes. However, it was discouraged.

He also announced the commencement of activities by the team to mark ’16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’, starting Monday, November 25th, to December 10th, 2025.

He called on the church to encourage its members to participate in sensitization programmes and talk shop already lined up for the period.

