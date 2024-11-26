Child Trafficking: Group Threatens Action Against Conniving Parents, Guardians

Share

A group, Rivers State Response Team on Violence Against Women & Children, has warned parents and guardians who aid child trafficking and abuse by giving out their children to those they don’t really know, saying that they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The group’s Coordinator, Tombari Dumka-Kote, who is also the chairman, Rivers Indigenous NGOs & Civil Society Network (RINGOCS), stated this in Kegbara Dere, while he also appealed to parents and guardians to be cautious about giving out their children and wards as maids to persons who make big promises.

Dumka-Kote also urged religious leaders to guide their followership aright, and to join in the campaign against gender-based violence in the state, noting that children are gifts from God and should not be subjected to any form of violence and abuse.

He also said that a man, who poured hot water on his maid at Agip area of Port Harcourt, has been arrested and will be made to face the law.

He said: “As a team, we want to state that we shall continue to sensitise people on the need to avoid acts of violence at all-times irrespective of who is involved.”

