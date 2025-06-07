Child Trafficking An Unabating Malaise

Share

The traffic in human beings is on the rise. And the practice, unfortunately, has gained prominence in Nigeria, owing, perhaps, to the level of poverty and declining moral standards in the land. Isioma Madike reports.

•If we don‘t make enough money, madam will press a hot iron on our chests –Victim

•Trafficking gangs create everlasting sorrow, pain for families, says NAPTIP boss

It is shameful that in the 21st Century, the crime of servitude lurks in every corner of the world. Of the over 46 million estimated people living in modern slavery across the world, Nigeria is believed to have a large chunk of them, those who had been trafficked, coerced, or forced into terrible exploitation, labour, and domestic vassalage.

The perpetrators of this barbaric trade, earns more than any other criminal, apart from the illegal drug business. It is a global problem with serious consequences for individual victims as well as communities and countries. In Nigeria, the trafficking of children for domestic service, sex work and forced surrogacy has become rampant and lucrative.

Human trafficking is the business of taking children, women and men away from their homes, transporting them elsewhere, to be put to use by others, usually for the sole purpose of exploitations and money making. Odu, 32, is from Idumu-Ogo in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. He had been trafficked around the world.

He was first moved across countries of Africa such as Mali, Senegal and Libya before he was taken to Eastern Europe and later to Australia, where he worked as house help and on farm lands. As a househelp, Odu was not remunerated. He said:

“The madam, who facilitated my journey to the unknown, said she was saving the money for me. She had made an arrangement with my masters to be paying directly to her.

“In Australia, it was almost the same thing as ‘our master’, though promised to be paying us an equivalent of N580,000 per month, he never released the money to us. We were 52 from Nigeria that worked for him on his farm. “We were housed on the farm for the period of two years that I was there and never had anything to do with the outside world. He only promised to release our money anytime we were ready to return to Nigeria.

“He gave us food twice a day and made us work for 12 hours every day with a 45-minute break interval. One day, the man called in police and alleged that we were stealing his farm produce and secretly sending the same back to Nigeria. “He also alleged that we connived to steal about $100,000 he kept in a safe on the farm. That was how we were bundled into a lorry used in carrying farm produce straight to the airport and deported back.

“It was a horrible experience to say the least.” With what he went through, Odu has vowed to one day challenge the cultural acceptance of human exploitation for young Nigerians, who often end up trapped in the abusive trade. “I would also challenge families who continually encourage their children to risk their lives in search of money and a better future,” he added. There are some like Odu, who were taken to other Nigerian towns and villages to work where they were paid peanuts.

Many of them were taken to work on farms as labourers and as househelps. They are mostly taken to remote communities, according to reports. Many of them had been labouring away for years in expansive plantations. They can neither read nor write except to communicate in their native dialects, though some of them manage to speak Pidgin English as well.

The boys live on the handouts offered by their ‘masters’ who arranged for their departures to the ‘Promised Lands’. “Now the land is cursing us, and we want to return home, but it is becoming increasingly difficult,” said one of them amid sobs, through an interpreter over the telephone.

These hapless children, seen as a great asset to the family and the community, had been trafficked internally, becoming labourers in another man’s empire. What Odu and others were made to go through, starts with the promise of a better life. The parents are taken in and the children are persuaded. When they leave home they do so willingly, with some excitement, not fear.

The traffickers often promise a good job, schooling, and regular income. But that is not how it works out. The boys are not the only ones taken in as slaves in this modern time. For the young girls, the word on the streets is ‘hustling’. When they land in their destinations, they are taken to sex markets and sold to bosses or madams.

From testimonies of some of the ‘freed slaves’, according to Joseph Famakin, former Zonal Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Lagos, they are not paid; they are the ones that are indebted to their madams. Those that were trafficked to Europe for instance, were bonded to the tune of $60,000, $65,000 before they could regain their freedom.

For those trafficked to Dubai, they are bonded to the tune of about $30,000, same for those in Russia, Oman, and other oil rich Arab countries. However, most of the girl prostitutes are on rented portions of roads, and their clients often sleep with them in the bush or in their cars. They make daily returns to their bosses or madams who usually employ the services of cult members to enforce compliance.

Also, the girls are expected to pay a certain amount of money to their madams per month to rent the roadside spot where they wait for clients in extreme weather conditions. They are equally expected to contribute a certain amount each on a weekly basis for their feeding and buying of provocative clothings.

“When we don‘t earn the money our madams want, they would press a hot iron on our chests,” one of the rescued victims recalled. Another, who also does not want her name mentioned, said her case was very complicated. She wept profusely when narrating her ordeal to Saturday Telegraph over the telephone. In her own case, she was offered a job in the Netherlands. She signed a paper in which she would repay the airfare.

She left two children with relatives and said she would send money frequently based on the promise of those who sold her. When she got to the Netherlands, she was imprisoned in a flat, and forced to work as a prostitute. She was paid nothing and had a terrible time. After some time, she escaped and lived for a while as a homeless prostitute on the streets. She later found she was pregnant.

By the time she returned to Nigeria she discovered she had contracted the deadly Human Immuno Virus (HIV). She has been managing to stay positive with the attendant discrimination from relatives and friends who now treat her like an outcast. However, there were reports recently that thousands of other girls trafficked are still trapped outside the shores of Nigeria, especially in Libya, Mali and Italy. Many did not make it to their destinations as they reportedly died on their way.

Others died on the streets of these foreign lands while prostituting. In a press statement on May 10, by Vincent Adekoye, NAPTIP Press Officer, he confirmed that 78 young Nigerians, mostly girls, who were trafficked to Côte D’ d’Ivoire had been brought home.

It would be recalled that the popular social media influencer, Vincent Otse (AKA VeryDarkMan), during his visit to Côte D’ d’Ivoire, had expressed concern about the plight of Nigerian girls who were victims of human trafficking and were stranded in Abidjan. In a swift response to the situation, Operatives of NAPTIP arrested two high-profile individuals mentioned by some of the victims, as their traffickers.

They were arrested inside their highwired mansion located within one of the sprawling estates in Lugbe Area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. Earlier on April 28, the Agency had also received 231 victims of human trafficking from Ghana. The DG of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, had promised to scale up collaboration with State and Non-State Actors within the West African corridors with a view to arresting and prosecuting, and dismantling the human trafficking syndicate operating within the Region.

The Ghanaian authorities, reports indicated, said that “a gang of people suspected to be Nigerians were engaged in human trafficking and prohibited cybercrimes and related activities within Kumasi at Oyanfa, a suburb of Accra, Ghana. “Out of approximately 50 houses in Kumsark Estate at Oyarifa, about 30 are occupied by the traffickers and their victims.

The victims are mainly young men, some of whom are minors. “On Thursday, April 17, the Office conducted a search operation within the Kumsark Estate during which 20 houses were searched. A total of 231 Nigerian nationals were found, comprising 227 males and four females, with ages ranging from 15 to 18 years.”

Also, on March 25, the Agency said that the renewed onslaught and crackdown on human traffickers across the country by NAPTIP in synergy with sister law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders had started yielding results. According to NAPTIP, a female arrowhead of an interstate human trafficking gang that specialised in the stealing and trafficking of children from one part of Nigeria to the other, was arrested.

The suspect, Hasana Jacob, 33 years old from Mangu Local Government of Plateau State is an alternate female truck driver of popular Cement Company located in Obajana, near Lokoja, Kogi State. She was said to have been arrested along with six other suspected members of the gang. They are: Aisha Suleiman, Murtala Tanimu, Shamsu Tanimu, Adamu Jacob, Abubakar Ahmed, and Ali Muhammed, in Abuja, by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

She was trying to sell off their latest victim, a 3-year-old girl that was stolen from Damaturu, Yobe State. Investigation revealed that Jacob commands a professional human trafficking syndicate that specialises in stealing children between the ages of one and above and selling them to interested buyers at the rate of N600,000 each. The report also indicated that because Jacob is a truck driver, it was very easy for her to steal children at any of the terminals across the country, evade security checks on the roads, and deliver such stolen children to her gang members at any location without being noticed.

It is strongly suspected the syndicate had membership across the country with different roles. While some members of the trafficking ring hunt and lure victims to the truck terminal where they will be picked up by Jacob, others arrange interested buyers at any of the terminals across the country even before the arrival of the victim.

This synergy made it quick for the gang leader to dispose off the stolen child. Speaking on the development, Adamu-Bello, while thanking the DG of the DSS for his sustained support to the Agency which culminated in the arrest of the notorious human trafficking syndicate, expressed sadness over the situation, describing it as a heinous crime against humanity.

She had said through the Director, Research and Programme Development, Josiah Emerole: “I am deeply saddened by the latest arrest. It is painful to note that human beings will organise a criminal gang, use a branded vehicle of a company, move from one part of the country to another, steal children belonging to other families, and sell them to interested buyers whose motives for the children are not known.

“They create everlasting sorrow and pain for those families and smile to the bank after selling those children. This is unimaginable and it is a condemnable act of wickedness. “This is more painful when the arrowhead of this evil syndicate is a woman, who knows the pain of motherhood.” Another disturbing channel for trafficking of children is the rampant production of kids for commercial purposes from a network of ‘baby farms’ claiming to be orphanages.

Recently, there were reports of Police arresting a couple for child trafficking where they were able to rescue about 12 children. Police said the couple allegedly operated an unregistered motherless babies’ home in their apartment at Ikot Ekpene Road in Aba, Abia State.

The Command spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the story. Chinaka identified the couple as Sunday Emebo, 49, and wife, Blessing, 42. Further investigation by police led them to the factory where a group of pregnant young women aged between 18 and 21 were also rescued. Illegal ‘baby factories’ are steadily on the rise.

Often, small businesses are disguised as private medical clinics or orphanages. However, the ‘factories’ are reported to be part of the wider human trafficking industry. Child harvesting, which, according to reports, is the systematic sale of children, is now a lucrative trade in the country’s black market.

Most of the young mothers in this business are secondary school dropouts. They share a common destiny; they all carry un- wanted pregnancies. They are lured into the ‘poultries’ where the business is routinely conducted in tiny, dilapidated and filthy buildings.

Often, the locals do not suspect anything phony be- cause many of these ‘farms’ are disguised as something else. Some are labelled maternity homes while others bear the inscription of orphanages. There are usually bushes around these structures, small trees and oddly built walls with open air passageways. Right inside, the girls are crammed into the miniature rooms where they sleep on bare floors and sometimes, straw mats.

The babies are conceived in these quar- ters, right on the floor while the teenagers are lined up and forced to have sex one after the other in full view of other young women. In most cases, the girls are intimidated so much so that many of them can hardly relate their experience freely afterwards.

They are sometimes tricked into thinking it is a safe haven for teenagers, who do not want to keep their babies, but do not want abortions either. So, many give up their babies for what they think will be a formal adoption. Once they are in the compound, they are held prisoner and forced to get pregnant repeatedly.

They are seen sometimes milling around the centres but leave alone after putting to bed. Buyers are always on queue waiting for babies to be delivered. While some preg- nant girls found their way to these ‘farms’, the ‘farmers’ in turn hired deviant boys to engage them in sexual orgies to make the girls pregnant. The fruits of such exercises are, thereafter, left with the operators of the farms. There are also those in the poverty bracket.

And others, who get pregnant by accident and want to dispose of their babies, are similarly welcomed in the farms. In most cases, they would turn around to claim that their babies died shortly after delivery. In the last category are those, who cannot fend for their many children. They would sell some and use the proceeds to cater for the others. The patrons are alleged to have contacts in high places. According to one of the victims, who craved anonymity, “we are kept and fed miserly until we put to bed.”

