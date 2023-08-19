Child Theft: Niger Residents Burn Suspected Ritualist

Aggrieved residents of Lapai town in Niger State on Fri- day afternoon set ablaze, a man named Sule Sakon Kano ablaze on suspicion of being involved in child kidnapping for ritual purposes. An eyewitness account said the mob, after apprehending Kano with two teenage girls, resorted to jungle justice following claims that other suspects had been released by the police after arrest.

The eyewitness has it that the victims were sent to a nearby shop to buy food items around 1:30 pm on Friday while others were going to observe their Fri- day prayers when they were abducted by the deceased. “The suspect was sighted running with the children when someone raised the alarm.

The people pursued and apprehended him along GGSS Burial Ground Road where he was dragged on the road towards the town and burnt alive after he confessed that he was sent by a Mallam”.

The witness further told our correspondent that the suspect admitted that he committed the crime and that he usually supplies children to his yet to be identified agent. Findings have it that Lapai town had witnessed several missing children in the past.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police are yet to issue any official statement on the matter, although, the station in Lapai got hint of the development but before they got to the scene the suspect had already burnt beyond recognition.