A child rights advocate, Seun Omowonuola Afolayan, has expressed concern over the increasing incidence of rape, unwanted pregnancies, early marriages, and other issues that infringe upon the rights of the girl child.

She warned individuals who exploit children for sexual purposes to desist or face the full wrath of the law, emphasising that, “as per the Child Rights Act 2004, a child is defined as any person under the age of 18. ”

Afolayan, who cited Section 31 of the Child Rights Act, asserts that “a girl under the age of 18 cannot legally consent to sexual advances. ”

In her article on the comparative legal analysis of the offence of rape in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, Afolayan defines rape as “the act of a male engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman or girl against her will or without her consent.”

She references Section 357 of the Criminal Code, applicable in southern Nigeria, which states: Any person who engages in unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman or girl without her consent, or through coercion, threats, intimidation, or fraudulent representation, or impersonates the husband of a married woman, is guilty of rape.

Afolayan, a dedicated advocate for children, particularly girls and women, posited that the offence is punishable by life imprisonment, with or without corporal punishment.

This provision implies that a person is deemed to have committed rape if he engages in sexual relations or carnal knowledge of a woman or girl against her will, under the following circumstances: Without her consent, while placing her in fear of death or injury, impersonating her husband

Others are engaging in carnal knowledge of a girl under 14 years, with or without her consent and engaging in carnal knowledge of a girl with an unsound mind.

She urges individuals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), relevant stakeholders, and the government to intensify campaigns against this unfortunate development.

She possesses degrees in Political Science and Law, having earned both degrees in these disciplines.

She is currently pursuing her PhD. Seun previously served as the communication officer for the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank-supported project in Ekiti State, at the Ministry of Education to educate and empower adolescent children, especially girls, across the state.

Currently, she is a Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti. Her areas of expertise encompass Gender Law, Family Law, Private Law, Media and Entertainment Law, Medical Law, and the Law of Torts.

She is affiliated with several professional organisations, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Federation of Women’s Lawyers (FIDA), National Association of Women Academics (NAWACS), and the Society of Legal Scholars (SLS).