Child Rights Act: UNICEF Urges Journalists To Protect Children’s Identity

Journalists have been charged with protecting the rights of children by avoiding the disclosure of their identities in reports, in order to prevent them from being exposed to the public.

The appeal was made during a two-day training workshop organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation on Ethical Reporting of Children for journalists from the North-East and North-Central zones Monday in Gombe State.

Delivering a keynote address, the UNICEF Country Representative, Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, emphasised that responsible reporting is essential in protecting children and supporting their development, especially those affected by crises.

Represented by the UNICEF Communication Specialist, Susan Akila, she noted that “journalists often operate in difficult environments where access to information may be limited, particularly during conflicts or attacks.

“Despite these challenges, media practitioners must ensure that the information released does not further harm victims’ identities, such as publishing their pictures or names,” she said.

“The media has the power to shape public discourse and influence how society responds to issues affecting children,” she added.

She further noted that journalists are expected to protect the rights of children rather than expose them to the public.

Akila said ethical reporting should begin with empathy, urging journalists to consider how their reports, photographs and headlines may affect the lives of the children involved.

Earlier, the Assistant Director of the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB), Toye Falayi, said the training was designed to strengthen journalists’ understanding of child rights and improve reportage on issues affecting children.

Other presenters also spoke on why ethical reporting of children matters in Nigeria, the overview of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), the Nigerian domestication of the Child Rights Act (CRA 2003), and the internationalisation of child rights, as well as the challenges persisting in society.

Our correspondent reports that the media engagement gathered over 70 journalists from the North-East and North-Central zones, including reporters, editors and state correspondents from both print and electronic media organisations.