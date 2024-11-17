Make Thanksgiving Daily Affair, Clerics Charge Christians

Share

A minister under the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (ESOCS), Apostle John Emmanuel Onwumere, has charged Christians to make praises and thanksgiving to God a daily affair.

Also, he advised Nigerians not to allow the present socio-economic situation to hinder them from believing God was at work and still in the business of doing good.

Onwumere made the appeal while delivering a sermon on ‘Live the truth thanksgiving’, to mark the Family Thanksgiving of Senior Apostle Samuel and Prophetess Beauty Ogbuike Ibeh at ESOCS, Mount of Mercy House of Prayer, Okota, Lagos.

He stated: “When we appreciate God for what He has done, He will be eager to do more. Appreciation is an application for God to do more. So, we should make thanksgiving and praises a day-to-day affair. In as much that we are alive, we must always give God thanks.

“My message to the world or to Nigeria as a nation is that we must trust in God and give him thanks always. You must not wait till things happen in your life, maybe positively or negatively, before you can say, ‘Lord, I want to give you praise.’

“Make praises and thanksgiving, your companion, heart full of praise is a heart with the presence of God.

No matter the economic meltdown, no matter what we are facing in this country, the more we give God praises, the more we thank God, even in this hardship, the more He makes way where there is no way.”

Prophetess Beauty, Co-ordinator Light of God Praying Band, during the thanksgiving service expressed joy that God intervened in the near death experience her husband passed through.

She said: “This is my happiest day because ordinarily I would have been mourning but God did not allow it to happen. God has been so faithful. God fought for me and I most grateful.”

She, however, called on Nigerian leaders and followers to embrace genuine repentance, love and upliftment of the downtrodden, while corroborating the essence of a lifestyle of thanksgiving.

Also, she encouraged Nigerians to hope in God for divine turnaround regarding the economy and other challenges.

“Nigerians should learn how to give God thanks. Thanksgiving delivers and takes you to the next level. They should also learn to be loving and how to share whatever they have with others.

“Evil doers in the country should have a change of heart, that judgement is not immediate does not mean that God is not watching. Sometimes men think they are winning. They are not winning. God only wants to give them room to change.

“God is hearing the cry of His people. But when the oppressors refuse to change, God will take His decision. He’s a merciful father. But when he gives you long time to repent and you do not repent, like I said He takes his decision.”

Her husband on his part, testified of his deliverance and preservation, while noting that his nuclear family’s thanksgiving in October was in accordance with divine instruction, adding that his extended family’s edition holds every January.

He stated: “If you go through the scripture, you find out that the more you give thanks to God, so many battles are won, healing comes in, deliverance comes in. That is why I took it upon me and my family that every year we will continuously appreciate God…”

