Child Rape: A Growing Epidemic

Share

The girl-child, it appears, has become an endangered species in Nigeria as the ugly incidence of child rape across the country is taking a dimension that gives concern to many. ISIOMA MADIKE, in this report, looks at this frightening malaise that many now describe as a sore point in the nation’s socio-cultural history.

These are unusual times as this spine-tingling occurrence has become commonplace in Ni-geria. Sexual assault on infants is on the increase around the country, with a number of cases hugging head-lines in the media on a daily basis.

It is festering and deepening its roots by the day in Nigerian society.

The perpetrators of this act cut across all ages and classes of the soci-ety: security personnel, close associates, clerics and relations are all caught up in the crime.

Nigeria, in recent weeks, has been overwhelmed by anger and even rage against rising infant rape incidents as the cases are endless with gory details too terrifying to recall.

Not too long ago, a disturbing story of an 11-year-old, who was allegedly raped by his biological father, surfaced on facebook. The child’s name was giv-en as Deborah.

She is said to be a student in a school of one of the new generation Pentecos-tal churches in Lagos. Deborah hap-pens to be the only child of the father and mother.

Some years ago, her mother was said to have died mysteriously. Her father had to remarry, and had three children with his new wife.

Then suddenly, all three children allegedly died in mysterious circum-stances too. After the death of the chil-dren, the woman ran away, leaving Deborah and her father.

It was then that the beast in the man started manifesting. Every night, according to Deborah, the father would sleep with her.

When she could no longer bear the pains and the injuries from the inces-tuous act, the little girl had to report to her class teacher, who in turn took her to the police station and got the father arrested.

In another weird happening, a 27-year-old man allegedly raped his 18-month-old niece in his care. This was in February. He was reportedly arrested by the police in Ogun State. The man, identified simply as Ibrahim, left the infant bleeding seriously after the cruel act.

According to reports, the abomina-ble deed happened in the Ijebu Igbo area of the state while the mother of the baby was away in the market to buy some foodstuffs for the family.

It was gathered that Ibrahim, seizing the opportunity of being left alone with the infant, first used his fingers to defile her before trying to penetrate her with his manhood. It was the cries of pain of the baby that attracted neighbours who rushed to the scene only to find the suspect on top of the child. He was promptly ar-rested and handed over to the police.

An eyewitness, who narrated how the suspect was caught, said: “We heard the usually quiet girl crying in pain and a neighbour went to see why she was crying at the top of her voice.

“That was when Ibrahim was caught trying to force his manhood into the baby who is his niece. It was at this point that we shouted and that attracted the attention of other neigh-bours. He was subsequently arrested before he could escape.

But, if the above case was tragic, the second is simply depressing.

In what looked like a repeat per-formance, detectives from one of the divisions in the Ikorodu area of Lagos arrested a 47-year-old man for alleged-ly defiling an 11-month-old baby. The suspect lives with the parents of the infant.

According to the mother of the vic-tim, who narrated the incident to the police, the incident happened in Jan-uary. Her daughter, she said, went to play in the suspect’s room as usual, but was shocked to see the suspect finger-ing the infant when she went to pick her up.

“The suspect, who blamed his action on the devil, has since been charged to court,” sources said.

Also, an eight-month-old baby was abused sexually by her father in Oke-Ira, Ogba. Her mother, in her confusion, drew the attention of her neighbours when she discovered that her husband had repeatedly raped their baby. She had observed that her hus-band often had an erection when he carried their daughter on his laps. He would also purposefully send her out of the house just to be alone with their daughter to carry out his evil deeds without suspicion. But the in-fant would let out loud shouts of pain when alone with her father.

Her suspicions were heightened when her daughter screamed out after her husband told her to go get him water. When she confronted him, he denied any wrongdoing and explained that he just scared her with a scary face, but the mother checked her child only to see semen dripping from her privates and raised the alarm.

Daniel, 26, from Akwa Ibom State, had also joined the felons when he reportedly did the unthinkable by raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl living in the same compound with him. He was arrested in Benin, the Edo State capital, for his misconduct.

According to reports, Daniel lured the little girl into his room, and turned up the volume of the music to reduce the baby’s cries. He then proceeded to sexually assault the girl.

After he let the girl go, her moth-er, who was selling outside the com-pound, noticed her child crying in an-guish when she wanted to pass urine and was disturbed about it.

When the mother noticed blood around her child’s private part, she called the police and arrested Daniel after which he confessed to the crime.

The doctor who confirmed that the little girl had been molested also said her hymen was broken. There were bruises and bleeding around her private part.

Two brothers, who are children of a pastor in Ebonyi State, were equally arrested for raping two sis-ters, Favour and Uloma, aged seven and nine respectively. The brothers allegedly enticed the unsuspecting sisters to a corner in their father’s church and forcefully had carnal knowledge of them.

Apart from the desecration of a holy place where the act of criminality took place, many see it as an indict-ment on the kids’ father.

In all lands and climes, rape is a social ill heavily frowned on. In the African cultural setting, it is particu-larly a great taboo. Nigeria is not an exception, even though it is presently facing a frightening scenario in that direction.

Long before now, sexual violence on minors was almost alien in this clime, so also was anti-social be-haviour.

But not anymore!

The growing cases of child rape have been considered, in some quar-ters, as a consequence of parents’ neglect of their roles in raising their children. Many parents are believed to have abandoned their duties of imparting morality to their children and wards.

They are said to be so busy with their material pursuit that they do not know the kind of company their children keep. Some are even accused of closing their eyes and ears to what-ever their children do or say.

There are those who also attribute the rampant incidents of the criminal acts to the attitude of parents towards sex. According to these opinions, some parents no longer consider sex as sacred.

Sex, they said, is supposed to be a secret act but some parents, particularly those living in very tight accommodation, make public show of the act even in the presence of their children.

Within the last few years, Nigerians have been entertained with gory stories of infant abuses. In some cases, even headmasters were accused of abusing the pupils in their schools. Day in, day out, newspapers are punctuated with reports of these detestable acts.

In many homes, including those of the elite across the nation, the sad tales are replicated as the young girls often under-go debasement and de-humanisation as victims of sexual abuse by their mistresses’ husbands or children.

Even those who hawk wares on the streets also run the risk of being prey to those referred to as animals in human skin.

The girl child devourers prey on the ignorance, poor self-worth and vulnera-bility as well as the innocence of victims who often end up nursing their sorrow in solitude.

Stories abound of husbands raping house maids, and their wives’ relations and the daughters of neighbours while teachers feast on their female students, who, in normal societies are supposed to be under their care.

It is, perhaps, in this light that the ex-ecutive director of Project Alert, Mrs Jose-phine Effah-Chukwuma, said a national study on this silent epidemic is urgent-ly needed, with a view to developing a national plan of action and intervention strategies.

To check the trend, some individuals had called for capital punishment or a life sentence for the crime. Not too long ago, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa also advocated the cutting off of genitals of infant-rapists.

She had said: “Those involved shouldn’t be allowed the pleasure of using their organs anymore. That, to me, is the proper way to end this evil in society.”

In like manner, the Managing Partner at Partnership for Justice and Founder, Mi-rabel Centre, Mrs Itoro Eze-Anaba, said that the situation had reached a stage that girls are no longer safe in their homes since fathers and uncles now abuse them.

However, as NGOs in Nigeria are struggling to make sure these victims get justice and recover from their ordeals, many of their efforts are being thwarted by the families of the sufferers, who insist on shielding them from societal stigma-tisation.

“Nowhere seems to be safe again for the girl child anymore. Churches, schools and even homes are no longer a safe hav-en for these children whose innocence is being taken away on a regular basis. It is worrisome,” Effah-Chukwuma said.

Also, disturbed by the rampant cases of sexual assault involving infants in Nigeria, Founder, Rescue Souls Assembly Ministry, Rev. Emmanuel Akwudiunor, has can-vassed stiffer punishment for offenders.

Akwudiunor described the develop-ment as alarming. He pointed out that it was a major index of moral decadence in the society.

Child rape, he said, is a horrifying crime that continues to plague societies, “a profound violation of innocence and trust, inflicting deep psychological, emo-tional, and physical wounds on its victims.

“The rising cases of child rape in Nige-ria highlight not just a breakdown in mo-rality but also systemic failures in protec-tion, justice, and societal awareness. This menace demands urgent attention and a united response.”

The pastor, however, said that the fight against child rape in Nigeria is not the re-sponsibility of the government alone.

“It is a call to action for every member of society. Protecting the most vulnerable among us is a moral duty, and justice must be pursued relentlessly. “Only through collective efforts can we build a safer Nigeria where every child is cherished, protected, and allowed to thrive,” he further said.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of training and development, Ni-gerian Police Force, Frank Mba, has said that “The terrains in most places are densely populated.

“The majority of the inhabitants are peo-ple from the middle to the very low-income earners. And the possibilities of these crimes occurring in these areas are higher.

“The reasons are obvious. The nature of the buildings in those areas makes it easier for people to intermingle, and experience has shown that most of the perpetrators are people who know the victims. They are usually people they see around. They are people who ordinarily are known to the young girls.

“So, there is this confidence that the girls have when the perpetrators say, come.”

A clinical psychologist, Chiamaka Egwu, equally said that the psychological pain caused by sexual violence runs deeper than people can fathom and that the pain is unending as victims are scarred for life. Beyond rape, victims and their family mem-bers, Egwu said, live a life of trauma and are daily haunted by the bestial experiences.

She added: “They are subjected to det-rimental mental torture, which leads to depression, suicide ideation and deviant behaviours. The invisible wounds from rape are far more devastating and far harder to repair.

“Regardless of age or gender, the impact of rape goes far beyond any physical inju-ries. The trauma of rape or sexual assault can be shattering, leaving victims feeling scared, ashamed and alone.

“If not properly handled, in the case of a minor or teenager, it could further push the victim into trauma.

“They become withdrawn, resort to bedwetting, thumb-sucking, aggression, cluelessness, drug addiction, bold mindset to venture into prostitution, depression, fol-lowed by suicidal thoughts. Some become lesbians because they detest the opposite sex.

“Stigmatisation within the community, poor concentration in academics, struggle to trust people including their caregivers are the other dangers associated with child rape.” ground spanning mental health assess-ment, therapy, and intervention also said that a psychologist is one of the best men-tal health professionals to assist a child’s behavioral, emotional and psychological wellbeing in order to enhance a better recovery.

A psychologist intervention in child rape issues, she added, should be able to help the child feel safe from future harm, building trust and support emotionally using psy-chotherapy (one-on-one interaction).

For the fight against child rape to be won, Egwu said that every perpetrator should be exposed and made to take full responsibility for their actions.

“Every Nigerian must stand up and fight for a good cause by condemning the preva-lence of child rape in the society,” she said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that the health consequences of sexual assault are many.

In addition to the injuries that may be sustained as a result of the physical force that may have accompanied the assault, victims could sustain genital wounds and gynaecological complications such as bleed-ing, chronic pelvic pain and urinary tract infections.

Effah-Chukwuma is of the opinion that the reason the menace of child rape has not been effectively curtailed over the years is not the absence of relevant laws to bring culprits to book but the weakness in im-plementation.

“Our justice system has not helped mat-ters. It is not only sluggish, but out of reach of the victims,” she said.

In Nigeria, there are at least five legal provisions, which provide access to jus-tice for rape victims. There is the Criminal Code, applicable in all the Southern states; the Penal Code, applicable in all the North-ern states and the Criminal Laws of Lagos There is equally the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, (VAPP) applica-ble only in the FCT and the Child Rights Act applicable in the states that have do-mesticated it.

Under the Penal Code, rape is also when a man has sexual intercourse with a wom-an against her will, without her consent, or with incorrectly obtained consent.

Further under this law, sex with a girl under 14 years of age or who is of unsound mind is rape, irrespective of whether there is consent.

Share