Child Protection: CPN Expands Committee Of Advocates In Lagos Communities

The Child Protection Network (CPN), Lagos State chapter has simultaneously expanded and inaugurated a committee of advocates across the 20 local government areas (LGAs) and 37 local council development council areas (LCDA) to further champion child protection activities in Lagos. The expansion which created community Child Protection Committees (CCPCs) across the 57 LGAs and LCDAs in Lagos was made possible with the support of SOS Children Village.

According to CPN, the goal of the programme is to protect children from various forms of harm, including violence, exploitation, and abuse by empowering communities to take ownership of child protection issues and work together to address them. Its mandate includes raising awareness about child rights and promoting safe practices to prevent harm within those communities in the state.

To identify children at risk, report incidents of abuse or neglect, and facilitate access to support services. Over 100 participants with high community representation ranging from community members, parents, teachers, religious leaders, market women, traditional leaders, youths and a few children witnessed the occasion.

The participants received training on child protection issues, reporting procedures, and available resources and referral mechanisms coordination with local government agencies, NGOs, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a coordinated approach to child protection. Lagos State Coordinator of Child Protection Network, Ronke Oyelakin thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke SanwoOlu for championing this programme.

She said, “We want to say a very big thank you to all our stakeholders, the Lagos State Ministry of Youths, for their support.” The Coordinator National Human Rights Commission Lukas Koyejo said, “People learn a lot about the protection of children in Lagos State and even in Nigeria under our laws.

Practical tips, practical aspects of what they really need to do to protect the Children. “I want the participants to take the objective, the purpose of CPN very seriously, the children are our future. The better protection we give them now, the more successful they will become in the future.

“So we have a part to play in that, that is the reason they are here, they should take that seriously. The children are the number one protector of themselves, they should learn, they should know that nobody is allowed to touch their body anyhow.

“They should know the child right protects them and the children need to be aware of their rights,” he said Prince Awofeso Rasheed, the State Secretary of Lagos State Child Protection Network said, “The issue of child abuse is all over the place.

In an expanded programme, more of our activities will be noticed in every community in Lagos State. “Human capacity is key, when you want people to function, train them. When you train them, they can use the capacity to harness your activity wherever they find themselves.”