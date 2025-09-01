Child Nutrition: UNICEF Handover 5,392 Cartons Of SQ-LNS To Plateau Govt

The United Nations Emergency Fund (UNICEF) through its Child Nutrition Fund has handed over to the Plateau state Government 5,392 Cartons of Small-Quantity Lipid-Based Nutrient Supplement (SQ-LNS) procured in efforts to combat malnutrition among vulnerable populations in the state.

The SQ-LNS which was handed over to the local governments in the state is targeted at children aged 6-23 months and will support dietary supplementation for 80,000 children across the state for 5 months.

New Telegraph reports that the State Government having recognized the importance of good and adequate nutrition in the first 1000 days of life of children has purchase SQ-LNS in its commitment to foster significant long-term impacts through the implementation of cost-effective nutrition interventions aimed at saving lives and averting childhood suffering.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang who was represented at the hand over ceremony by the deputy governor Ngo Josephine Piyo at new Government House Little Rayfield commended UNICEF for the partnership they have enjoyed not only in Nutrition, but in Basic Education, Health, Social Protection, and Communication for Development.

According to him, the state is witnessing yet another groundbreaking moment of the Time Is Now administration that matches words with actions by improving the well-being of the people and building on its successes in the nutrition subsector.

The governor pointed out that this initiative is aimed to prevent malnutrition among children aged 6-23 months and will support dietary supplementation for 80,000 children across the state for 5 months.

“We are reminding ourselves that the choices we make today directly shape the future of our children, families, and communities as daily consumption of the SQ-LNS amounts to taking a strong stand against malnutrition, chronic diseases, and preventable illnesses.

The governor pointed out that malnutrition is a nationwide problem, aggravated by security challenges, which exposed vulnerabilities as a people while pledging that his administration will continue to mobilize resources to tackle malnutrition and put Plateau in a better standing to ensure the optimal nutrition status of its citizens.

He urged stakeholders, partners, and community leaders, to join in this effort as Government can not do it alone adding that there is need to work together as a collective force to raise awareness about the nutritional needs of children in the first 1,000 days of life.

“Plateau State is pleased to be part of this child-lens investment in preventing malnutrition in children, we understand that the key to good health and mental development is appropriate complementary feeding, rich in the correct micronutrients following exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life.

“Having recognized the importance of good and adequate nutrition in the first 1000 days of life, we reiterate our commitment to foster significant long-term impacts on children through the implementation of cost-effective nutrition interventions aimed at saving lives and averting childhood suffering.

“Today, we witness yet another groundbreaking moment of the Time Is Now administration that matches words with actions by improving the well-being of the people and building on its successes in the nutrition subsector,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria Mrs

Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef lauded the efforts of Plateau State government for procuring the supplement adding that daily consumption of SQ-LNS amounts to taking a strong stand against malnutrition, chronic diseases, and preventable illnesses among children

She disclosed that Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration is among the first states to take advantage of the matching grant and invested $200,000 for the purchase of the SQ-LNS.

She added that the support for the children and vulnerable groups with the supplements will play a crucial role in preventing children from falling into severe malnutrition.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Adams Lekshak, said that the second phase of the distribution would soon be doled out while commending the state government for the effort to defeat malnutrition as it paves the way for economic development and national unity.