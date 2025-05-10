Child Mortality: 36,000 Children Receive Azithromycin Treatment In A’Ibom

Share

The Sarmaan Project, committed to reducing child mortality in Nigeria through targeted drug administration, has recorded a major milestone in its pilot phase with the successful treatment of over 36,000 children with azithromycin in Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

As part of its strategy, the project also engaged caregivers to demonstrate the efficacy and benefits of the intervention.

Speaking at the close-out ceremony of the pilot phase in Uyo, Project Coordinator Teyil Wamiyel-Mshella told journalists that the initiative focused on administering azithromycin to children aged 1–11 months, with close monitoring for safety and antimicrobial resistance.

“Sarmaan Project was introduced in Nigeria in 2020 with the goal of improving child survival through azithromycin administration. The pilot in Ikono LGA specifically targeted infants aged 1–11 months, monitoring both safety and resistance outcomes,” Wamiyel-Mshella explained.

“Azithromycin is a powerful antibiotic used to treat multiple childhood ailments, many of which contribute to infant mortality. We used this drug to evaluate its effect on child survival and found it to be impactful. Over 36,000 children were treated in Ikono LGA, and we successfully engaged caregivers to understand the value of the medicine,” she added.

She praised the community’s positive reception and urged the state government to adopt the project to bridge infant mortality gaps across the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ekem John—represented by Dr. Etop Antia, Director of Public Health—commended all partners involved in the successful implementation of the project.

“We appreciate the support of the people of Ikono, including the Local Government Chairman and Paramount Ruler. The SARMAAN project complements existing child survival initiatives in low- and middle-income countries,” he said.

“In Akwa Ibom, the intervention was implemented through the Routine Immunization Programme. Infants aged 1–11 months received azithromycin every six months over a two-year period (2022–2024),” he explained, adding that the effort was led by the Federal Ministry of Health’s Department of Family Health, funded by the Gates Foundation, and implemented by Sightsavers.

Also speaking, Dr. (Mrs.) Eno Attah, Executive Secretary of the Akwa Ibom State Primary Health Care Development Agency—represented by Mrs. Margaret Etim, Director of Health Education and Promotion—thanked the Federal Ministry of Health for selecting Akwa Ibom as a pilot state. She noted that children, due to their vulnerability, require special attention in health interventions.

A community stakeholder, Hon. Emem Joseph Uwah, expressed gratitude for the initiative and the dedication of officials.

“They worked diligently—even in our riverine and hard-to-reach areas. Our children are now healthier, and we thank WHO, the federal and state governments for selecting Ikono as the first beneficiary of this scheme,” Uwah said.

