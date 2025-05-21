Child Marriage, Peer Pressure, Others Responsible For Teenage Pregnancy – Expert

Share

Mrs Roseline Akinlabi, the Adolescent Desk Officer, Osun Primary Health Care Board, has said that child marriage, early menarche, peer pressure, are some of the factors responsible for increase in teenage pregnancy in the country.

Akinlabi, who said this while speaking with family planning media team on Wednesday in Osogbo, said that sexual violence, including rape were also significants factors for adolescent pregnancy.

Referencing the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) data, Akinlabi said that Nigeria still has one of the highest teenage pregnancy in the world.

According to her, the data also indicated that approximately, 19 per cent of Adolescent girls between 15 and 19 years have begun child bearing.

Speaking on the problems associated with teenage pregnancy, Akinlabi said that it could lead to complications during child birth, including eclampsia, puerperal endometritis and systemic infections.

She said that it could also lead to pregnancy-induced hypertension, gestational diabetes, infections, dropping out of school, hindering future educational and career opportunities.

According to her, teenage pregnancy can also cause stress and traumatic experience, potentially leading to depression, anxiety and mental health issues.

Akinlabi described adolescent as a critical transitional between childhood and adulthood, characterised by significant emotional and physical changes.

The Adolescent expert noted that that early adolescent is between 10 and 14 years of age, while late adolescent is between 15 and 19.

She, however, said that limited access to affordable, reliable contraception, coupled with stigmatisation and misinformation could lead to unintended pregnancies.

” During this period, young people undergo significant growth and development, including puberty, cognitive maturation, and formation of a personal identity”, she said.

Quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO), Akinlabi said that Adolescent Pregnancy occurred in female under the age of 20.

She said that problems associated with teenage pregnancy include; unsafe abortion, physical abuse, denial of basic rights, psychological stress, among others.

Akinlabi, however, said that combating gender-based violence, empowerment of of girl-child, comprehensive sex education, access to contraception, among others, were some of ways to minimise teenage pregnancies.

