Child Labour Unacceptable, Says Oluremi Tinubu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has condemned child labour in strong terms, declaring it unacceptable for any child in Nigeria to be forced into work.

In a message commemorating the World Day Against Child Labour on Thursday, the First Lady called for urgent collective action to protect children and secure their future.

“Today, we raise our voices for millions of children whose dreams are stolen by the harsh reality of child labour. It is unacceptable that children are still forced to work instead of going to school, pursuing their dreams, and learning how to grow into productive members of society,” she remarked.

Mrs. Tinubu called for strengthened laws, support for families, and increased investment in quality education as key measures to eradicate child labour in all its forms.

“Let us speed up efforts to end child labour in all ramifications by strengthening our laws, supporting families, and investing in quality education for every child,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to work together to create a country where every child is free to thrive, dream, and reach their God-given potential.

“God bless our precious children,” the First Lady added.

