Child Labour: Sacrificing Beauty Of Childhood To Sustain Families

As one gets older, there are certain times a reflection of memories of a playful childhood brings comfort and hope. Sadly, many children may not have this experience because they have been denied access to education and forced into active labour to sustain their families, REGINA OTOKPA reports

STARK REALITIES

“I want to be a teacher one day, but my parents say we need the money,” 13 year old Abdullahi Fatima whispered. Every morning, the young girl trudges through the dusty streets of Akwanga to the market carrying pure water sachets on her head as her small frame struggles under the weight.

Fatima has no choice; the activities of herdsmen have affected her father’s farm and her mother is a housewife. Fatima’s meagre earnings is what brings food to the table. At 14, Nana Sule, the eldest of five sisters,. is forced to sell various items with three of her siblings at Akwanga market to support their family.

Their father, a laborer, was injured on the job and cannot work. Their mother is a also a housewife. On a daily basis in Kubwa, Mpape, Karu, Nyanya, Dei-dei, Jabi and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory, children as young as seven can be seen hawking several items under the scorching sun to sustain their families.

11 year old Joshua Anara who has been hawking for some years said, “I started selling some years ago but I used to move about with my mother or elder brother and sister. Now that I’m a bit grown I move around on my own. “My mother says it’s better when we go to separate directions so that we can make more money.”

Anara and her six siblings are the ones sustaining the family. Their father spends the whole day at bet shops hoping for a miracle money, while their mother stays at home to nurse the youngest member of the family. Chidiebere’s mother owns a stall in the far end of Maitama Ultra modern market, she doesn’t get customers due to the location.

To meet the daily needs of the family, the 13 year old, her younger and elder siblings are forced to hawk some of the wares, while one of them stays at one of the busy paths to cajole customers to their shop. Chidiebere said, “We don’t go to school. We come to the market everyday to help our mother if not, we won’t be able to sell anything.

“Our mother is really trying for us. Our father is a plumber but he hardly gets any job to do. Sometimes he comes to the shop to stay with my mother or sit at home gisting with friends and neighbours.”

Instead of being in school, playing with friends when the time permits, these children and more labour under the scorching sun with the heavy weight of family responsibilities on their young shoulders.

Unfortunately, INSIDE ABUJA checks have revealed that the situation is getting worse by the day due to the harsh economy. Millions of families are not having it easy as they struggle to make ends meet amidst the high inflation in the country.

Child labour is a scourge that has denied millions of Nigerian children their childhood, access to critical development variables such as education, health, safety, love and care. Parents, desperate to survive, push their children into the workforce, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and exploitation. The dreams and aspirations of young boys and girls are sacrificed for the sake of survival.

The statistics

Akwanga and the FCT are just a tiny fraction of places where child Labour thrives. In Nigeria, the statistics are staggering: 24 million children are estimated to be trapped in child labour, with 14 million in the worst forms of exploitation.

The 2016 – 2017 MICS Survey, 39 % of children involved in child labour are working under hazardous conditions including quarrying granite, artisanal mining, commercial sexual exploitation, armed conflict, and sometimes are victims of human trafficking.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director for Nigeria, Ghana and Sierra Leone and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala, the agriculture sector has 70 percent of child labourers, globally. She added that nearly 28 percent of children aged five to 11 years and 35 percent of those aged 12 to 14 years in child labour were out of school.

Phala made the disclosure at a three day communication training for media practitioners at Akwanga organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) funded by the U.S. Department of Labour through the Action Against Child Labour in Agriculture in West Africa (ACLAWA) project and supported by the Federal Ministry of Labour.

Represented by Dr Agatha Kolawole, Project Coordinator, ILO’s ACLAWA project, she regretted that with families relying on their children to contribute to the family’s wellbeing and survival, child labour was casting long shadow across communities in Nigeria.

“Children often have to work under hazardous conditions, sacrificing their education, health and childhood for meagre wages. “This not only violates their fundamental rights but also hinders their potential and perpetuates cycles of vulnerability.”

Efforts of labour ministry

On several occasions the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has disclosed its intentions to continue active collaboration with relevant stakeholders to develop and implement collective strategies that will contribute to the eradication of child labour.

This will include engaging in advocacy interventions to encourage government (Federal and States) and policymakers to enact and enforce legislation that protects children from exploitation and ensures access to quality education.

Also, efforts are said to be on to provide support to grassroots organizations and implement initiatives dedicated to combating child labour, rehabilitation and empowerment of child labour victims and vulnerable households.

According to the ministry, the commitment of the Federal Government in contributing to the global fight against child labour and its worst forms, is evidenced in the following interventions, programmes, activities and partnerships.

The adoption and ratification of ILO Conventions No.138 and No.182. Enactment of the Child Rights Act to domesticate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The 36 States of the Federation and the FCT have domesticated the Child Rights Act. Review of the National Policy on Child Labour and the National Action Plan on the Elimination of Child Labour.

Development of the List of Hazardous Child Labour. Review of the Labour Act to mainstream Child Labour into the Labour Standards Bill which replaces the Labour, including the adoption of 15 years as the minimum age for employment among others.

Recently, the Federal Government harped on the importance of accurate and reliable data in eliminating child labour and forced labour in Nigeria. According to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment , Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, accurate and reliable data are very critical in eliminating child labour and forced labour in Nigeria.

Labour standards bill

The ILO has urged the Nigerian government to expedite action and pass the Labour Standard Bill to help eliminate completely, the issue of child labour in the country. The international body has continued to maintain that children equally have an active role to play in pushing the advocacy against child labour.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha however said there was an ongoing review of the Labour Standard Bill to mainstream child labour, with special consideration on the adoption of 15 years as the minimum age for work/employment.

The minister further disclosed that the Nigerian government has made giant strides in the ratification of the ILO Convention 138 on the minimum age for work, as well as Convention 182 on the worst forms of child labour, among others.

While warning that keeping children out of school was one quick way to create generational poverty, she urged Nigerians to take ownership of the fight against child labour and forced labour in the country, ensure every child was enrolled and in school.

“It is a global menace that has proven to potentially hinder the development of children, leading to a lifelong physical and psychological damage.

”Also, keeping the children out-of- school, perpetuates poverty across generations. I humbly encourage everyone to take ownership in the fight against child labour and forced labour, and ensure the protection of the rights of citizens,” she said.

However, there are some challenges confronting the elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria. These include poverty, cultural and religious factors, poor educational system, inadequate social protection systems and wrong perception of the negative effects of Child Labour.

Despite these challenges, the ILO Country Office Director, Ms Vanessa Phala, have at different fora given assurances of the ILO’s commitment to engage stakeholders in ensuring children and teenagers are educated and able to make meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

Media role

Critical stakeholders including the ILO, have continued to raise concerns over the adverse effect of child labour on millions of children worldwide. It denies them of their fundamental rights to education, health, mental and moral development and a childhood free from all forms of exploitation.

According to the ILO Country Director, media practitioners are one of the most critical stakeholders in eliminating child labour in Nigeria, as they were empowered by various laws to ensure the protection of children.

These includes Freedom of Information Act, the Child Rights Act, The 1999 Constitution as amended, the Labour Act, VAPP Act, Convention 138 and Convention 182. She urged journalists to deepen their advocacy against practices of child labour, mobilise public opinion, drive purposeful and strategic content to educate parents and society on the dangers and long lasting implications of child labour.

Speaking further, the ILO Country Director said media as agenda setters, could help pressure governments and corporations to implement and enforce stricter laws and policies to protect children from exploitation.

“Through investigative journalism, documentaries and news reports, the media sheds light on the often hidden and harsh realities faced by child labourers around the world.

“By bringing these stories to the forefront, the media educates the public and policymakers about the scale and severity of child labour, thereby creating a sense of urgency and a call to action. “This heightened awareness is crucial for fostering a societal consensus that child labour is unacceptable and must be eradicated,” she said.