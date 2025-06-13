Child Labour Day: Child Labour Unacceptable, Says First Lady

Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has declared that it was unacceptable for any child to be forced to work in the country. This declaration was contained in her message commemorating the World Against Child Labour on Thursday.

She wrote: “Today, we raise our voices for millions of children whose dreams are stolen by the harsh reality of child labour.

It is unacceptable that children are still forced to work instead of going to school, pursuing their dreams and learning how to grow into productive members of the society.

“Let us speed up efforts to end child labour in all ramifications by strengthening our laws, supporting families, and investing in quality education for every child.

“I urge us to work towards building a country where every child is free to thrive, dream, and reach their Godgiven potential. God bless our precious children.”

