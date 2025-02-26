Child ID System Crucial For Effective Cash Grant Distribution – FG

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has noted the critical link between child protection and birth registration, emphasizing that Universal Cash Grant initiatives cannot be effectively implemented without a proper child identification system.

The minister disclosed this when she hosted the United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) Regional Director, West and Central Africa, Gilles Fagninou and the Country Representative, Cristian Munduate and other management team of UNICEF during a courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja.

She reiterated the federal government’s commitment towards creating a strong and sustainable framework that would guarantee the protection of Nigerian children.

Stressing the need for stringent data access regulations to protect vulnerable children, particularly those affected by insurgency, the minister said;

“The time to act is now. We must come together to create a strong and sustainable framework for the protection of Nigerian children.

“With the support of UNICEF and other key stakeholders, we are taking a bold step towards a future where every child is safeguarded, empowered, and given the opportunity to thrive,” the Minister concluded”.

The Minister outlined a roadmap that will herald the birth of a workable national child Rights act starting with the development of a zero draft, followed by extensive consultations over the next two to three months.

She added that the proposed framework would be presented as an Executive Bill, with active collaboration with the states houses of assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate.

Highlighting the urgency of this initiative, the Minister stressed that Nigeria’s global standing is closely tied to how it treats its most vulnerable citizens—its children.

“Every country is judged by how it protects its vulnerable groups, and our children are the most vulnerable. This struggle is not optional; it is something we must do.”

Additionally, she reaffirmed Nigeria’s leadership role in ECOWAS Women and Children Affairs, revealing that the country will host the first-ever regional meeting of women and children in West Africa, supported by UN Women.

