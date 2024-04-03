Child Held After Pupil Shot Dead At Finnish School

A child has died and two others have been seriously wounded in a shooting at a school in Finland, police said. Police said all three victims were 12 and that a suspect, also aged 12, had fled but was later detained. Parents told Finnish media that the shooting had taken place in a classroom at Viertola school in Vantaa, to the north of the capital, Helsinki.

Police said they arrived at the school within nine minutes at 09:17 (06:17 GMT) and tended to the three victims. “One of the victims died almost immediately at this location in the school,” said the head of local police, Tomi Salosyrja. The other two children have been taken to hospital and their condition is described as very serious, reports the BBC. In common with other Finnish schools, children had just returned to classes in Vantaa, just outside Helsinki, after the long Easter weekend. All of those involved are in the sixth grade.