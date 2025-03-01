Child Abuse: Ogun Police Arrest Man For Beating Son

Share

The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of Odukaye Kunle, a man accused of abusing his son, Boluwatife, in Otta, Ogun State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that his arrest comes after he was caught on camera kicking a young boy, which sparked public outrage and a swift response from the law enforcement agency.

This development was confirmed on Saturday in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the police image maker, Kunle has been taken into custody and will face charges in court on Monday. Meanwhile, the boy and his mother are being taken to the police medical centre in Otta for further medical evaluation and care.

The statement said, “Update on Ogun Child Abuse: Odukaye Kunle, the father who brutalised his son, Boluwatife, in Otta area, Ogun State, has just been arrested by the police.

“The mother of the boy and the boy will be taken to our police medical centre, Otta, for further medical assessment and attention. The OC Medical, Ogun State, has been ordered to proceed to Ota on this mission.

“Kunle will be charged to court on Monday. We commend the CP Ogun State, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, and his team for their commitment and for ensuring that the boy gets justice. We appreciate you all for your concerns as well. Thanks.”

