Child Abandonment in Nigeria Worries NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed concern over the increasing rate of child abandonment in Nigeria, saying it Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu (SAN), said this in Abuja during the presentation of the second edition of the human rights dashboard. According to him, the high prevalence of child abandonment in the country portends a dangerous trend because some of the abandoned children may become a security threat in the future.

Other recorded cases of human rights violations, according to Ojukwu, are rape and defilement, child marriage, harmful traditional practices, violence and assault – battery, and trafficking. The NHRC also expressed concerns about human rights in Nigeria, especially the impact of economic reforms on Nigerians. The group said: “Images and videos of citizens breaking into warehouses and trucks convey- ing foodstuffs do not only portend dangers on the rule of law but clearly show a violation of the right to dignity of the human person guaranteed by our Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“The essence of the monthly dashboard on human rights, the Executive Secretary stated, is not to indict anybody or institution, rather it is a guide and a measurement of our progress to realising the human rights of every Nigerian. “It provides information that will trigger a chain of multifaceted actions on tackling insecurity, poverty and inequalities in Nigeria. “For instance, the upsurge in violence, killings and kidnappings recorded in February should concern every arm of our government.”

It praised the United Nations Development Programme for its support through the Tripartite Partnership Programme (TPP). The Coordinator of the dashboard, Hilary Ogbonna said the Commission recorded 1,484 complaints of human rights violations in February as against 1,147 received in January. Ogbonna disaggregated the 1,484 complaints which showed that complaints about state actors were 95, domestic violence 370, non-state actors 28, private sector 53, Economic Social and Cultural Rights (ESCR) 145, right to life 45 and others 356.

Further breakdown of the 1,484 complaints according to the six geopolitical zones in the Country is as follows: North East 393, North West 138, North Central 481, South West 179, South East 144 and South South 149.