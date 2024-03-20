Chikun: Community in the throes of banditry, kidnapping

On Thursday, March 7, 2023, teachers and students of LEA Kuriga Primary School and the Junior Session of the Kuriga Secondary School, Kaduna, came to school like any normal day to kick start their learning and other activities billed for the day, little did they know that bandits were lurking around and had planned to shatter the peaceful atmosphere of the rural and serene education institution. The bandits, who were in their numbers and riding on motorcycles, proceeded to invade the school and marched the pupils, students and teachers alike into the bush. Escape According to one of the teachers, who was able to escape, because of the massive number of victims that were being moved into the forest, the bandits practically surrounded the entire school premises unknown to the students and school authority as well as the community. Sani Abdullahi, who explained how bandits invaded the joint secondary and primary school, said on resumption on the fateful day: “I entered the Acting Principal’s office and signed in. All of a sudden, the Acting Principal asked me to look at my back and when I turned, we discovered that bandits had surrounded the school premises.

“We became confused because we didn’t know where to go. Then, the bandits asked us to enter the bush, so we obeyed them because there were many and the pupils who were about 700 were following us. So, when we entered the bush, I was lucky to escape alongside many other people. “So, I returned to the village and reported what happened to the community. So, immediately our vigilante and personnel of Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS) followed the bandits, but they failed, in fact, the bandits killed one of them.”

He said when they came back from that pursuit, we started making efforts to know the actual number of pupils and teachers taken away by the bandits. Banditry now second nature In the last few years that Kaduna State has become a comfortable home to banditry, terrorism and other violent crimes, Chikun LGA has been one of the local government areas that have been the worst hit. In fact, it is safe to say the abduction of school children, priests, farmers, kidnappings, killings and mass burial has become second nature to the community.

It is like an endemic culture which neither the government nor security agencies have been able to find a solution to. It appears they have left the teeming community at the mercies of their predators and avengers of deaths. Litany of woes Engravers College For example, in October 2019, eight students and teachers of Engravers College in Chikun Local Government were kidnapped from the premises of the school. All efforts by the state government and the state police command to rescue the victims were not successful. After 23 days in captivity, the students regained their freedom in a blaze of controversy as the police command then claimed that they had rescued the victims.

However, the parents in a press conference, denied the claim, saying that ransom running into millions of naira were paid to release their wards. Addressing journalists, the parents of the students through their spokesman, Ohemu Fredrick, insisted that their children were set free by their abductors after payment of ransom. Frederick, who did not mention the amount paid as ransom, disclosed that their children were released only after they paid money.

“We appreciate all Nigerians. Several people prayed in churches and mosques. Through their prayers, God brought us help. God used a former governor of Kaduna State to assist us; encouraged us. We thank all Nigerians. We are in celebration mode now,” he said. Greenfield University In April 2021, at least about 23 students of Greenfield University located along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway were snatched from their hostels in the middle of the night. Six of the victims lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

A staffer of the university, who was trying to protect the students from the bandits, during the onslaught, was killed by their attackers. Days after, following the inability to get the ransom, the bodies of three students were found in the surrounding bushes. Shortly after that shocking discovery, the Kaduna State government also announced that two of the students were also killed by the bandits. The killings were allegedly to show how serious the bandits were about receiving ransom after threatening to kill more of the students if the ransom was not paid. Bethel Baptist High School In July, 2021 over 100 students were kidnapped from the Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Chikun LGA.

The school, which is located at the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis, was said to have about 180 students in their hostel. The bandits stormed the school in the early hours of the morning and went away with the majority of the students in the hostel. In a swift reaction to the kidnapping, the police authorities in Kaduna said they had rescued 26 of the students, even as sources close to the school said the victims came back on their own. But, Mohammed Jalige, the then Kaduna State police spokesman, maintained that the police “gave the bandits a hot pursuit” and rescued the students.

The remaining students were unaccounted for until the bandits started releasing the students in batches following high level negotiations and payment of ransom. After two years in captivity the last of the students were late last year or according to others, escaped from the den of the kidnappers. Before the students were released, the school authorities, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other wellmeaning Nigerians were said to have paid ransom in millions of naira. The immediate past Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State during the release of the last student of Bethel Baptist School, revealed that the students taken were 121 and N250 million were paid for their release. Ungwan Bulus In another attack in April 2022, bandits stormed Ungwan Bulus in Sabon Tasha area of Chikun LGA and kidnapped 26 residents from their homes. The bandits, who stormed the area at about 9pm, were said to have moved from house to house breaking doors and windows. Those who were lucky escaped to neighbouring communities.

After days in captivity, the victims, including women and children, were able to secure their freedom, following the payment of over N2 million, said to be sourced from contributions and donations from within the community. These were in addition to so many incidents that were not documented or even reported. Heart-breaking data The then Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in one of its security reports in the state stated that: “From July to September 2021, a total of 343 persons died due to banditry, communal clashes, adding that of this, 50 were women, and 22 were children.” In the report, the government said: “130 deaths were recorded in Kaduna Central Senatorial District where Chikun LGA is located, (38% of the total), with Chikun LGA recording 37 deaths.

“From the 830 people kidnapped in the third quarter of the year under review, Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounts for 732 (about 88%), with Chikun LGA having 243 citizens kidnapped, Birnin Gwari 143, Kajuru 132, Igabi 106, while 98 persons were kidnapped in Giwa LGA.” Govt’s reaction Worried by the development then, the immediate past administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, met with stakeholders from the area, with a view to finding solutions to the problem. According to reports, the government was forced to put together the meeting with representatives of the area because about six villages were said to have been sacked by kidnappers and armed bandits. Many of the villagers were reported to have abandoned their homes as people were being killed or abducted at home or on their farms, almost on a daily basis.

A statement issued after the meeting by the state government disclosed that they were working with relevant security agencies to overcome the security challenges faced by the communities. The government solicited for the cooperation of communities in the affected areas to tackle the problem. The meeting was attended by all heads of security agencies in the state. The statement also said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) was directed to take inventory of the destruction and provide relief materials to the affected communities. Governor’s promises Sadly, years down the line, the situation which had abated late last year and early this year seems to have resurfaced again. After the latest abduction of the students and teachers, the state Governor Uba Sani, who personally visited Kuriga community, assured the community that the children will return unhurt.

“Before coming here, I spoke with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and we are making efforts, the security forces have swung into action and by God’s grace, we will rescue the children. “We will do whatever we need to do to ensure the safe return of these children, even if it means coming to Kuriga to stay with you. The essence of government is protection of citizens’ lives and property. We recognise the fact that, we are holding this position in trust for the people and by God’s grace, we will protect the citizens’ rights. “I am one of the prominent voices on the issue of security. When I was in the Senate, I moved the motion for the creation of State Police. We have realised that there are not enough boots on ground, that is why we feel that, if there is State Police, every community like Kuriga will have people in the Police and they would be armed with AK-47 rifles. That is the only way we would be able to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

“The vigilantes are not as armed as the bandits, because they do have AK47 and that is why the bandits are constantly causing us destruction. They come in to humiliate, kill and abduct our citizens.” While addressing the community members, Sani also promised to establish a Police Station and build a permanent camp for the military in the community. Also speaking when the Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima visited the state, the governor disclosed that progress is being made towards the rescue of those abducted. Unfortunately since the governor’s visit more 200 people have since been abducted in various parts of Kaduna State – a clear indication that the security situation has not improved in any waya!