Chikelue Iloenyosi: Osimhen, Lookman Should Go For The Money Now!

Former international, Chikelue Iloenyosi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has said the current Super Eagles’ coach, Eric Chelle, is so far going in the right direction. Excerpts:

The Super Eagles played some friendly games recently against Ghana, Jamaica and Russia, do you think these games are good enough for the coach, Eric Chelle, to build a formidable team?

I am somebody who has been advocating for the home-based players and so I am very, very impressed with what the coach has done by inviting some of them for the friendlies. I am impressed with the friendly game because the friendly game is not about winning. It’s a game that allows the coach to know the game plan, the character and the passion of the players. So, with the friendly, he has given them playing time to evaluate what they can do and how they can fit into his plans. This step I a good one because Chelle has added value to our league. We cannot be playing a league and nobody has been invited to the national team. So, I am very excited and very happy because we are beginning to see the value from the league.

Some people are not too comfortable with the coach, saying why a Malian, what’s your take on that?

I am 150 percent a fan of Eric Chelle, at least people like Emmanuel Amuneke coached Tanzania, Late Stephen Keshi coached Mali. We don’t discriminate in Nigeria. It’s about the position and the person who has the capacity to coach the national team of Nigeria. He won his first game in charge and would have won the second game against Zimbabwe. What is remaining for us is to start winning games more than we are doing at the moment. The team played very well against Zimbabwe, just unfortunate that we did not win. I am in support of what he’s doing now to boost football in Nigeria and to ensure the Super Eagles are playing very well. At the moment, it is not that we are not playing well. We are now concentrating on how we will be winning. It is the winning mentality that we are looking for. So that’s why we are praying for the God of soccer to be in favour of us. The team is doing very, very marvelously. I am happy with the coaching crew, Daniel Ogunmodede, and Fidelis Ilechukwu, everybody in the coaching crew of the Super Eagles. I’m very happy with them.

The Nigeria Premier Football League recently ended with Remo Stars winning the title. Teams like Ikorodu City performing well and Abia Warriors qualifying to play on the continent. How would you describe the last league season?

I congratulate Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye and Davidson Owumi, for the good job they are doing in the league to make sure that it comes back again. They are doing very well. You can see the players they invited to the national team. They are so excited. They are so happy they are playing well. And the assistant coach of the Super Eagles, the person that carried the league, and the other one was the person who carried the league before, so, I am happy with the scenario of the team and what they are doing and the capacity they have displayed so far. Everybody in the team, they are one family.

There are so many transfer news about Nigerian players and we don’t see them getting transferred with good money, what’s wrong?

You cannot say anything about transfer fee. Transfer fee is always about what the clubs negotiated and it has nothing to do with the players. Anybody can be transferred with N10,000 to play abroad and be playing very, very well. So what I’m trying to say is that, once we grow our league very well, the transfer fee must be very high. How much are you paying the players? To me, what’s important is if the player is playing very well and doing good at the club. Look at Tanzania, look at some other African country, 500 dollars is how much compared with our own money. So if you see them, they are ready to go to any Africa country, they want to go to Togo, they want to go there because the money they are earning is bigger than our own. So anybody who wants to play football will make sure he is getting something to take home to his family. So I cannot talk about the marketing rights of any player. It’s an individual thing. A club targeting to buy a player will know what they want to buy and the marketing terms on offer. So what we’re talking about now is to make sure our players are playing very well.

Two of our biggest stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, are currently in the news in European transfer circle and beyond, where do you think they should go?

My advice to them is to go to any place where they give them big money. Go and take it because football one day will end. What they have in their pockets today is theirs. They should go for the money. Everybody knows that you are playing very well, and if you don’t have money again, people will be like but he was making good money while playing. You cannot see anybody around you again. To me, I’m in support of anybody that wants to go to Saudi Arabia. Go to Saudi Arabia and make money and help your family. Football is about making money to support yourself and your family.

Tell us more about your career in your active years.

I was very successful. i played in the Nigerian league, I played in the European league and I played for the national team. From there, I am one of the administration of football that plays football in Nigeria. Today, as the chairman of Anambra Football Association, we are only two people in the whole of Nigeria who are also the congress members of the Nigeria Football Federation. Apart from me, the other person is Patrick Pascal, the coordinator of the Super Eagles and Chairman of Bauchi Football Association. So things have been good, and I give thanks to Almighty God for any situation I find myself.

There used to be the Principal’s cup in those days, different school sports competitions, where we usually get players for h national teams, do you think we are missing that at the moment?

We are missing it very, very much. All of us came from grassroot football. Without the grassroots football, they won’t know some of us today, we came from grassroot football to move to the next level. Today, we are supposed to bring the grassroot football back again. And that is what the National Sports Commission are trying to do with the president of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau.

