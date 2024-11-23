Chike Sparks Engagement Rumours

Share

Nigerian singer, Chike, has sparked engagement rumours with latest photo featuring a mystery lady. sending fans into a frenzy of suspense.

Chike, who recently addressed views attributing his rise to prominence to a collaboration with late singer, Mohbad, has sent fans into suspense via his latest Instagram post.

In his post, Chike could be seen with a mystery woman, both dressed in cultural regalia, embodying Nigeria’s rich heritage.

The “Out of Love” crooner was spotted with a ring as he lovingly held the lady’s hand, kissing it.

“When I wan spend my money, I spend it on you”, The post read.

Meanwhile, this has sparked reactions on social media, with fans speculating about an upcoming wedding or a feature for a music collaboration.

