November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
Chike Sparks Engagement Rumours With Mystery Lady

Nigerian sensational singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known as Chike has sparked engagement rumours with the latest photo featuring a mystery lady.

In a post via his Instagram page, Chike could be seen with a mystery woman, both dressed in cultural attire, embodying Nigeria’s rich heritage.

In the post, Chike was spotted with a ring as he lovingly held the lady’s hand, kissing it.

He further sparked more controversy with his caption on the post, which reads: “When I wan spend my money, I spend it on you”,

The “Egwu” crooner has sent fans into suspense which has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, with many speculating about an upcoming wedding or a feature for a music collaboration.

