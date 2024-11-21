Chike Sparks Engagement Rumours With Mystery Lady

Share

Nigerian sensational singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known as Chike has sparked engagement rumours with the latest photo featuring a mystery lady.

In a post via his Instagram page, Chike could be seen with a mystery woman, both dressed in cultural attire, embodying Nigeria’s rich heritage.

In the post, Chike was spotted with a ring as he lovingly held the lady’s hand, kissing it.

He further sparked more controversy with his caption on the post, which reads: “When I wan spend my money, I spend it on you”,

The “Egwu” crooner has sent fans into suspense which has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, with many speculating about an upcoming wedding or a feature for a music collaboration.

