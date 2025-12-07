Nigerian singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known as Chike has opened up on why he suddenly stopped going to church, revealing that the decision was sparked by an unexpected encounter during a service.

Speaking on VJ Adams’ podcast, the musician explained that everything changed the moment he recognised someone in the choir, a person from his past he wasn’t prepared to see.

According to him, the praise and worship leader that morning was someone he once had a history with, and the unexpected reunion left him uncomfortable.

“The lady leading the praise team… we had a past,” he recalled. “I started having flashbacks. She was singing and worshipping, and in my mind I was just asking, ‘Who’s that?’”

Chike said he attempted to keep attending despite the awkward moment, but after a week, he realized he couldn’t return.

“However, he clarified that stepping away from church did not mean distancing himself from his faith.

“He stressed that his connection with God remains strong and personal, adding that a physical building does not define his spirituality.

Beyond the uncomfortable encounter, Chike also admitted that the lifestyle structure expected within the church environment no longer aligns with the way he currently lives.

He noted that he has certain habits and freedoms he prefers not to compromise, and he doesn’t believe a traditional church setting would support them.

“Church just isn’t for me,” he said. “There are things I enjoy that I wouldn’t be able to do if I tried to fit into that mold. You simply have to live right and treat people well. It doesn’t have to be a textbook Christian life.”