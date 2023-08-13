Chike, Niniola To Ignite At Lights, Camera, Naija Event Sunday

…As Netflix hosts Nigerian Film and TV Stars

Today Sunday, the 13th of August, 2023, the stars of Nigeria’s film and TV industry will shine bright, as leading streaming entertainment service Netflix hosts an exclusive event tagged ‘Lights, Camera…Naija!’ in celebration of the country’s incredible creative talent.

With Nollywood’s finest expected to grace the red carpet, the Lights, Camera…Naija! event will turn the glamorous spotlight on Nigeria’s brilliant creative talents and industry guests who will be wined and dined in appreciation of their immense contribution to the industry’s phenomenal strides in Africa and across the world.

Hosted by the legendary comedian and entertainer, Basketmouth, the event will feature captivating performances by the soulful, rave-making Chike, and the Nigerian Queen of Afro-House, Niniola, with even more music provided by Superstar DJ Sose.

Known for delivering exciting and diverse entertainment programming from both Nigeria and around the world, audiences can expect even more audacious and visually stunning films and television series from Netflix.

Since it arrived in the Nigerian market, Netflix has prioritized the development of creative talent on and off the screen, and partnered with various leading Nigerian creatives and organizations to roll out skills development and capacity-building initiatives aimed at strengthening the pipeline of the next generation of Nigerian storytellers.

Netflix’s Lights, Camera…Naija will honor the pioneers and trailblazers who paved the way for the industry’s growth, whilst recognizing the outstanding contributions of current talents who continue to captivate global audiences with compelling storytelling.