Chike Describes Marriage As ‘Stupid Step’

Nigerian singer and songwriter Chike Osebuka, popularly known as Chike, has stirred social media reactions after describing marriage as a “Stupid step.”

The 32-year-old music star made this comment during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo on the “WithChude podcast”.

According to the celebrated singer, marriage is not part of his plans at the moment.

“In my personal opinion, in fact, I think it’s a stupid step to get married. That’s my opinion,” Chike stated.

Despite being known for his soulful and love-inspired music, Chike revealed that his happiness is tied more to financial stability than romance.

“For me to be happy, to be honest, I need a lot of money. This is not even carnal, I won’t lie to you. I like money. I want money,” he said.

He also opened up about how his career in music began, explaining that he never saw himself as a professional musician until after university.

“I would say maybe right after my university, I knew music was what I would do for a living. I won’t say I knew before, to be honest, because I just used to sing and disturb everybody around me.”

Chike further recounted his early struggles, noting that he took up acting jobs for about two years in order to make ends meet.

In 2022, the singer made headlines when he admitted he had never said the words “I love you,” explaining that the phrase makes him feel too vulnerable.

“I get that feeling that if I say it, my bolz would shrink and disappear. Happy I get to sing it though,” he said at the time.