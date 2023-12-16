Chike: Choosing The Wrong Partner Can Make Me Lose Everything

Nigerian singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known as Chike, has said he believes that choosing a wrong partner can make him lose everything.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Unpack Podcast hosted by NAY, Chike revealed that he doesn’t pay for pleasure, stressing that he doesn’t spend money on a woman just because he wants her to be with him.

He said, “If there is anybody I’m talking to and I’m not bringing that money. I really don’t care. I’m just being very honest.

“I do feel alone a lot of times, but I don’t pay for pleasure. Do you understand? Like I don’t spend money on a woman just because I want her to be with me.

“Right now, one thing I know that o can make me lose everything is who I pick as a partner. I know.”