“Chioma Nneoma Ochibili? So you are a thief?” he wrote, adding that she had told him she was running a business when.

In a series of posts, the singer alleged that what he believed to be a legitimate business transaction turned out to be a scam, one he says cost him $20,000 and may have affected several other people.

According to him, “her business is to survive on your money,” posting her picture with a similar caption, urging anyone who had given her money to ask for it back.

He mentioned that the total amount allegedly lost across multiple people is $50,000, describing his own share as $20,000 and blaming himself for not spotting the scam earlier.

About an hour later, he added, “OG will have a heart attack when he sees this in the morning”, a remark we can interpret as a reference to others who contributed to the remaining amount.