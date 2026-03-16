Nigerian singer, Ezekpeazu Osebuka Chike, popularly known as Chike, has taken to his social media page to publicly call out a woman identified as Chioma Nneoma Ochibili for scamming him $20,000 in an alleged fake business deal.
Warning Nigerians to be wary of the woman in a post shared on his X page on Monday, Chike revealed publicly accuse Chioma Ochibili of fraud.
In a series of posts, the singer alleged that what he believed to be a legitimate business transaction turned out to be a scam, one he says cost him $20,000 and may have affected several other people.
“Chioma Nneoma Ochibili? So you are a thief?” he wrote, adding that she had told him she was running a business when.
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