Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Chike Agada has recounts how he narrowly escaped an attack by unknown gunmen in Abuja.
The music star on Tuesday revealed this information in a series of posts via his X page while reflecting on the events of the past 24 hours as a testament to his life.
While narrating the ordeal, Chike expressed his gratitude to God and the DSS, who promptly came to his aid and ensured his safety.
He wrote, “The last 24 hours have been a true testimony. I had just left the opening of my friend’s restaurant and lounge in Abuja, only to discover I was being followed.
“I instructed the driver to step on the pedal along Guzape Expressway, and as soon as he did, they started firing sporadically at my vehicle. I thank the Almighty because I left there unharmed.
“And I want to express my gratitude for the way in which the @OfficialDSSNG came to my aid in making sure of my safety.”