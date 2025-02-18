Chika Ike Reacts To Welcoming Child With Ned Nwoko

Share

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike on Tuesday reacted to rumours of welcoming a child with billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, and potentially becoming his seventh wife.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a controversial blogger, Gistlover alleged that the actress welcomed a child with Ned Nwoko following her recent release of baby bump photos.

However, Ned Nwoko on Monday dismissed the rumours in a statement released his via Instagram page.

Also, Chika Ike in her latest Instagram post, clarified that Ned Nwoko is not the father of her child, saying she is not open to polygamy.

Emphasizing the importance of privacy, the actress noted that her privacy is her peace and is basking in the euphoria of pregnancy.

“There have been all sorts of lies paddled about me in the media for years but I always treated them like what they are, RUMOURS THAT NEEDED NO RESPONSE.

”But this is different, this is about my CHILD. You all do not know anything about me! Because you CAN’T! Except I choose to disclose. Yes, I’m that PRIVATE.

“Ned isn’t the Father of my child and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games and like I’ve said before I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife! Polygamy isn’t for me.

“I’ve been pregnant for months now and no one even had a clue about my pregnancy until I announced it and you all think you’ll know who the father of my child is or anything happening in my life? Very laughable and Clueless!

“Keep digging and coming up with your false news. I don’t care about rumours because I understand it comes with my career choice and the only reason I’m responding to this rumour is because this is about my child.

“My privacy is my peace and NO ONE can unsettle me. I’m basking in the euphoria of my pregnancy and that’s all that matters to me now.” she wrote

