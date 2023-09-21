Chieftains Give Factional AA Chair, Secretary 7-Day Ultimatum To Resign

Some party leaders of the Action Alliance (AA) under the aegis of the Concerned Stakeholders of the Action Alliance, have given a seven-day ultimatum to the factional chairman and secretary of the party, Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and Suleiman AbdulRasheed, to resign from the party over alleged impersonation and forgery.

The party leaders who threatened to expel Omoaje and AbdulRasheed should they fail to quit honourably said a formal criminal complaint would soon be made to security agencies as Omoaje and his cohorts must quit the party and end their dirty deals forthwith.

In a statement signed by its president and secretary Dr. Lukman Mohammed and Alhaji Bako Jibrin, the party leaders among many other things, accused their embattled factional leaders of impersonating the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Bende Constituency at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Abia State.

While noting that the pair were a disgrace to the Action Alliance and everything it represents, they described the factional leaders as rascals who were out to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the Action Alliance.

They said: “We have received reports of two rascals impersonating our leaders and tarnishing the name of our great party. We don’t recognise them as our members.

“These two have brought shame and disrepute to the Action Alliance with their criminal activities ranging from impersonation, forgery, and bribery.

“The latest involved Mr Ifeanyi Chukwuka Igbokwe, a candidate for Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State. It is on record that he withdrew interest when he found out that a faction of the party conducted the primary election.

“While he has made his position clear over time, Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and Suleiman AbdulRasheed forged documents to challenge the outcome of the election on his behalf.

“We have endured these two for a long time and calls from different quarters have been ignored. We are by this press statement giving them seven days to resign their membership of the party.

“This is not like other calls. We will also file a criminal complaint to security agencies to arrest and prosecute these two. Alongside other stakeholders, we will also consider expelling them from the AA. Our party is not a hub for criminals.”