Chieftaincy Tussle: Appeal Court Returns File To Supreme Court

The Appeal Court Akure has returned the suit between the Iralepo of Isinkan and Deji of Akure to the Supreme Court for adjudication.

The Ondo State Government in 2005 declared the Iralepo of Isinkan a recognized chieftaincy, which the Deji of Akure insisted must be by his consent and filed a suit, which he lost at a state High Court and subsequently approached the Court of Appeal, which allowed the appeal.

The appellate court in the judgment said Isinkan is a quarter in Akure and that Iralepo’s stool is subject to the approval of Deji of Akure.

Displeased with the judgment, Iralepo approached the Supreme Court and also asked the appellate court to stay execution of the judgment of the court.

In their separate appeals, the Ondo State Government stated that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction subject to the powers of the Executive Council to upgrade the Iralepo of Isinkan to the consent of the Deji or any other traditional ruler.

The Iralepo challenged the judgment as being contrary to customary law and the Chiefs Law of Ondo State in that no Iralepo has ever been appointed by the Deji.

Meanwhile, the Deji of Akure Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi said that he had appointed one Gbenga Henry Adeyeye as the new Chief Iralepo of Isinkan.

