Chieftaincy Tussle: A’Court Declines Injunction On Oluoke Stool

The Court of Appeal Akure has fixed October 20 for the hearing of the appeal on the removal of Babajide Oluwole as the Oluoke of Okeigbo in the Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Also, the court declined to hear the motion for an injunction seeking to invalidate all the steps taken in respect of the Oluoke stool and ruled that the application be “put in abeyance” and that counsel to the parties should ensure that their clients take no steps that may breach the peace of the community.

Justice Ademola Enikuemehin had deposed Oluwole as the Oluoke of Okeigbo for not being a member of Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House, whose turn is to produce the traditional ruler of the community.

The suit filed on behalf of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House by Sola Ebi – seeni has Princes Rufus Adekanye and Temitope Adeoye as claimants.