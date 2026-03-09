Chieftaincy Dispute: Ondo CJ Reassigns Monarch’s Eligibility Suit

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, has reassigned the suit challenging the eligibility of Oba Oluwole Julius Olufaderin for the throne of Jegun of Ile-Oluji, in the IleOluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The decision to reassign the case followed the judgement of the Supreme Court that ordered the retrial of the suit challenging the qualification of the firstclass monarch to the throne of Jegun.

Oba Olufaderin was installed as the traditional ruler of Ile-Oluji in 2018 following the demise of the former occupier of the stool.

However, the Jimoko ruling family whose turn is to produce the monarch of the town dragged the monarch and kingmakers to court over his qualification as a prince from the male lineage of the ruling house.

In the suit filed by the lawyer to the ruling house, Otunba Olayinka Bolanle, disowned the monarch as a member of the family whose turn is to produce the stool of Jegun of IleOluji.

During the initial trial, the court dismissed the suit for filing the case out of time and for the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit. Displeased with the outcome of the suit, the Jimoko ruling house asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the decision of the lower court and order a retrial.