Chief Utaba Unveils New Musical Collaboration ‘Kwechiri’ Maa Coo

Nigerian rising star, Mr Chukwuchebem Berthran Nwosu, popularly known as Chief Utaba, has officially released his latest musical project, “Kwechiri (Maa Coo)”, a powerful and culturally rooted collaboration with multi-talented artist Chucky P Vibes.

Chief Utaba, an indigene of Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has become widely celebrated for his dynamic presence as a musician, actor, comedian, and content creator.

Known for blending entertainment with cultural expression, Chief Utaba continues to win the hearts of fans across Nigeria and beyond.

“Kwechiri (Maa Coo)” is a vibrant fusion of indigenous rhythms, storytelling, and modern Afro-inspired sounds. The track speaks to resilience, patience, and the strength found in staying true to one’s roots.

Featuring the energetic and soulful Chucky P Vibes, the collaboration brings a refreshing synergy that elevates the message and sound of the song.

Chief Utaba described the project as “a celebration of culture, unity, and the everyday struggles that shape us.” He emphasised the importance of showcasing Igbo identity and creating music that speaks to both the young and old.

The release of “Kwechiri (Maa Coo)” solidifies Chief Utaba’s growing influence in the entertainment scene as he continues to expand his craft across music, film, and comedic storytelling.

With a steadily rising fanbase and a consistent stream of creative content, he stands as one of the emerging entertainers reshaping the southeastern entertainment landscape.

The new track is now available across major platforms, accompanied by engaging promotional content and upcoming performances.