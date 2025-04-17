Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Vows To Take DNA Matter To Diety

Share

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen has vowed to take her issued with the celebrity barman to a diety over his refusal to do a DNA test.

New Telegraph recalls that Chief Priest’s baby mama has been pressuring the billionaire socialite to carry out a DNA test on the baby they both had together.

However, Cubana Chief Priest has remained mute and has made no attempt to respond to her demand for a DNA test.

In a new update, Hellen took to her Instagram page to vow that she would report him to an Nsukka deity.

Hellen blasted him for acting childish while emphasizing that she will not stop calling him out until he agrees to do a DNA test.

She said: “Pascal, if you don’t want to respect yourself and do the DNA I’d report you to Nsukka deity, we both brought this child and you want me to raise him by myself, God punish you…”

Reaction trailing this posts;

kissie_pearl said: “He for just sleep alone that night o”

oluchilouis remarked: “This woman is in pain her cry for justice no one seems to listen because the person in question is rich . Anyways God ways not our ways”

joedreamchaser wrote: “We been dey wait after Obi Cubana birthday doings, we don dey wait you Helen”

iceworld_001 commented: “The way you Dey call Pascal Dey always make me laugh ”

