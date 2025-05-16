Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Vows To Report Him To Different Embassies

Share

The alleged Kenyan baby mama of the Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest, vows to report him to different embassies amidst child support neglect.

Hellen took to her Instagram page to make the threat after calling him out for supposedly being a deadbeat father, despite the businessman claiming not to have a child with her.

According to Hellen, she intends to bring him down by going to different embassies to report him.

She maintained that Cubana Chief Priest has refused to support her and their child, and has refused to do a DNA test on their child.

She wrote: “Pascal let me tell you something if you think because ur In Nigerian I can’t do anything you lie pascal will start with all the embassy in Europe where you travel very thing ur doing I will report you there Dnt wrry.

“Since you have refused to support ur flesh and blood pascal is not going be good for you trust me am telling you, If nothing happens make I die I swear to you pascal we all

going down together since you dnt want to do the DNA or support ur child”

