Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram

The alleged baby mama of businessman, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati has stirred reaction online over her cryptic post about Cubana’s alleged son.

Hellen’s post comes hours after she reportedly attempted to take her life due to depression and was sighted in a hospital bed.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hellen said since the businessman has refused to cater for his son, then he should be prepared to bury the little boy.

Hellen wrote; “Pascal’s burial is loading come and bury your son. I am not scared of dying. “I have had enough of you come to bury your son. since you have neglected this boy. “Come and bury him. Don’t worry don’t come for burial, just come for your son. “God will fight for my son’s right. No matter what, one day the truth will come out”.

