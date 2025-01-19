Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Reveals How He Abandon Two Kids In Malaysia

Share

Amid the ongoing drama, the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen has accused the celebrity barman and businessman of allegedly abandoning two kids in Malaysia.

This comes amid allegations of having a child with her.

Helen who took to her Instagram page on Sunday shared photos of the kids she claimed belonged to Chief Priest and allegedly had with a Malaysian mother.

In the post, Halen revealed her decision, saying she’s ready to have a DNA test for her child.

She wrote: “So I am not just the only woman who is going through pain and suffering in your hands. You are shouting children are a blessing and this is also your children that you abandoned in Malaysia.

“You don’t have luck in giving birth to a girl child because you don’t even respect women who sacrifice a lot to bring life to this world for you. If you think I will give up or relent I suggest you think twice.

“I am prepared for a DNA test and let us see. You are number one to say children are a blessing yet you throw away your male children to suffer. At this point I Dnt care about anybody’s opinions period”

