Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Goes Spiritual Over DNA Dispute

Popular Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priet’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has gone spiritual as she continues to drag his alleged baby father over the DNA test.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Kenyan lady has been dragging the Nigerian socialite, claiming they had welcomed a child together.

However, Cubana Chief Priest has denied her a couple of times as he refused to undergo a DNA test to confirm their son’s paternity.

In a new update, Hellen Ati was seen in a white garment attire holding the Bible and swearing.

She urged Cubana Chief Priest to swear in public if, indeed, he doesn’t know her, or has never slept with her.

She said, “Nigerians tell Pascal to swear that he hasn’t seen me before or that he didn’t knack me, let him publicly swear.. I dey swear for you with this Bible, if you don’t come for this DNA test, the challenges that you are going to face this year…”

Reactions trailing this post.

symplybarbz said: “I like her consistency, you go girl”

violaaustine commented: “This Man Would Have Slept Alone on that night.”

mainchic.ursula wrote: “I love you, my son, this woman no go kee me.”

essential___vic remarked: “Na him wife prayers Dey expose you! You go touch the wrong woman’s husband”

