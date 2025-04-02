Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Celebrates His Birthday

Share

The alleged babymama to popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has stirred reactions on social media as she marks the baby daddy’s birthday in grand style.

New Telegraph recalls that Helen Atti has been making headlines following her relentless request for a DNA test from her baby’s daddy, Cubana Chief Priest.

In a post via her Instagram story, Helen shared birthday greetings to Cubana Chief Priest as he embarks on a new chapter.

Offering the socialite well wishes, she emphasized the need for a DNA test.

The post reads, “Happy birthday, Pascal Okechukwu. More years, more prosperity ahead and good health, but DNA tests have to be done still”

Reaction trailing these posts;

Amaka Andrew remarked, “She wants to be a second wife period.. Forget this her pretense of him accepting the responsibility of the child.. The man knows where she is heading to, that is why he bluntly refused”. Grace Haruna stated, This woman nah CP Night Mare, she’s very consistent with her dragging”. Ogechi noted, “Pascal no go ever near Kenyan babe again for life. If this is not witch haunting. Na Helen be e own karma”. Chidera wrote, “I feel that Chief Priest might want to privately reach out to that lady and take responsibility. The more this lady continues with this online clout chasing, the more difficult it would be for C.P. to reach out”. See the post below:

