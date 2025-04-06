Share

The alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has once again taken to her social media page to drag him for allegedly using her ‘star.

Taking to her Instagram page, Hellen vented her frustration in a viral video, stressing that things haven’t been working out well since she had an encounter with the businessman.

In a video she uploaded online, she could be heard claiming that her life has become miserable since she met Cubana Chief Priest.

According to her, he had supposedly used her star because things haven’t been working out well anymore for her.

Hellen stated that she would let him be if he returned her star and took care of his alleged son.

She said: “You have used my star. Return my star. Since I met you, my life has been miserable. I have never seen my life miserable like this. I have never.

“Even if I used to look for money, it was never like this. Now it is very, very hard for me. Give me my star, and I will leave you alone and take care of this boy. I know you’ve used my star.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

@udehenugu remarked: “She should wrap this thing up”

@Ngozichukwuka07 stated: “All these for an alleged father of a child, this is more than that. e be like the man see something say no be e get pikin because tell me why all these now na luck e take”

@AlexShakur917 wrote: “37m Which star abegi? Beer abi the one wey dey come out for sky?”

@1Kristen_ commented: “Make this werey go play with sand jor. Star kor moon ni”

@Omoiyanurse4 said: “Na every eke market day diswan Dey come rant”

@Olusegunpeterss wrote: “I feel like someone is paying this bald baboon to ruin this guy’s name.”

