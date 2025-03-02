Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Ask Him To Come Take Custody Of His Son

Share

The alleged baby mama of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has once again implored him to come an claim his son.

The Kenyan lady who took to her Instagram page to mock the socialite asked him to stop running from a DNA test and keep up with his responsibilities for his son.

She also shared an observation about her son, noting that her son eats just like Cubana Chief Priest.

READ ALSO:

She lamented that she no longer has food to give to the boy, and he can come take him from her.

She wrote, “Mirefe, stop running because of the DNA test. This boy is just eating like you Pascal, Come and carry ur son. There’s no food to feed this boy anymore Pascal,”

Reaction trailing these posts;

amyskitchenandtreats said: “This lady writing na comedy ”

l.tobiloba remarked: “The boy looks like him more than the two other boys. This one just never see better food chop to burst.”

zoftig_sucre wrote: “That woman is not alright because what joke is this mirefe don’t run bawo”

beauty_emem commented: “When you’re not selective where you plug your charger this is what you get just look at !!!!!”

See post below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

