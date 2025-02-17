Chief Priest Vows To Double Hustle After Visiting Anyi Chuks’ Mansion

Share

Nigerian socialite and businessman, Cubana Chief Priest has expressed his determination to work even harder after a visit to the mansion of the founder and Chairman of Orient Global Group, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, also known as Anyi Chuks.

During his visit, Cubana Chief Priest was visibly motivated by the billionaire’s display of wealth, particularly his extensive luxury car collection.

Cubana Chief Prices was marvelled at the sight of several high-end vehicles, including multiple Rolls Royce and luxury SUVs shared a video expressing his admiration for the billionaire’s success.

Sharing the video, the Cubana Chiefpriest enthusiastically declared with the caption: “And you think Chief Priest is going to stop? This is where I get my inspiration. Three Rolls Royces!! My brother, money dey, na you no get!”

