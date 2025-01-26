Chief Priest Surprises Wife With 2025 Range Rover Suv

Share

Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has splashed millions of Naira on a brand-new 2025 Range Rover Autobiography for her wife’s pre-birthday gift.

Taking to Instagram, Cubana Chief Priest shared a video capturing the moment he purchased the luxury car and presented it to his wife, who was visibly excited.

Cubana’s wife who couldn’t hold her joy flaunted her old car key and the new one, describing herself as a pampered wife.

Chief Priest also gifted her an expensive wristwatch as a token of his appreciation and also praised her for her contributions to their family, calling her a blessing in his life.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “Birthday Mood Activated For My Baby @_deangels. Thank You For Everything.

“You Make Our Life So Beautiful, There Is Nothing Super Big To Do For You.

“In Addy Baby, All I Wanna Do Is Mismanage My Funds On You.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that this is coming hours after reports surfaced that his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati, had been hospitalized following a suicide attempt linked to depression and alleged emotional abuse.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFSUSSWuHCo/?igsh=MW9yczYzbjQ5Z3hvNA==

Share

Please follow and like us: