Share

Popular Nigerian businessman, Cuban Chief Priest has set tongues wagging as he rolls out new photos in countdown to his forthcoming 37th birthday.

The socialite and bartender took to his Instagram page to reveal that he would be turning 37 in 3 days’ time, adding that he is steadily disturbing God to bless him with more money every year.

Featured in a blazer and a pleat skirt, Cubana Chief Priest wrote, “3 More Days To 37, Slide 2 Is My Mood For Life, Steady Disturbing Almighty God For MORE MONEY”

Reactions trailing this posts;

READ ALSO:

pricelesshairs said: “Skirt na water”

jo_kinsfarmfresh said: “Lol 37 CP. stop na. 40+, my guy. Happy birthday. You forgot I went to the same secondary school with you.”

sunnyy_all_day wrote: “Mehn so you senior me with 2 years. Happy birthday to you in advance, my blood ”

mumizainie remarked: “Definitely very proud of you Dr Ezenmuo….In addy”

alh_alubarika noted: “You Are Bless CP, Billionaire At 30s, You Achieved It All Before 40. Many People Want The Grace But GOD Give It To Few Then You Among The Few People God Blessed Before 40th❤️”

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

