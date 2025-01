Some top billionaires who were spotted at the inauguration included Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jeff Bezos.

However, a popular Instagram blog, Instablog called out Cubana Chief Priest for being absent despite his claimed influence and wealth.

@Instablog shared a photo of the attendees, captioning it, “Cubana Chief priest missing as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.”

In response to the post made by Instablog, Cubana took to his story asking bloggers to pay him a 10% share of their profits from posts about him.

He wrote, “Bloggers if una post anything with my name una gats give me my 10%. my 10% is my 10%.”

