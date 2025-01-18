Chief Priest Raises Alarm Over Burna Boy’s Alleged Plan To Kill Or Abduct Him

Share

Nigerian celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has called out Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, over an alleged plan to harm his life and family.

New Telegraph gathered that Burna Boy posted a video of someone driving through Chiefprist’s neighbourhood in Ikoyi with an eye symbol.

Reacting to the development, Chief Priest queried Burna Boy if he was going to shoot him or abduct his family.

He, however, revealed that the Nigerian Police Force had been informed about the situation, adding that nothing must happen to his family.

He wrote, “This na my neighbourhood for Ikoyi, you drive pass my crib recording with eye symbol. You are watching to shoot me Abi abduct my family, this childish.

“Dog wet dey bite no dey bark. I be Aba boy, we fight to finish all you me shall fall that day if you cross my lane.

“Make nothing sha happen to my family. Na Ikoyi be this, here no be Ikate @nigerianpolice already have the intel so I’m ready.”

