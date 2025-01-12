Chief Priest Questioned Over Inability To Release Speed Darlington From Police Custody

Share

A Nigerian entrepreneur and business magnate, Cletus Uzoezie Oragwa, popularly known as Zenco has questioned popular business mogul, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chief following his inability to help with the release of controversial singer, Speed Darlington as promised.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Cubana Chief Priest had vowed to release Speed Darlington from prison amidst his recent online feud with Afrobeat artist, Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington was arrested after shading Burna Boy with Diddy Combs’s sexual escapades that went viral online.

He was charged on the basis of defamation and cyberstalking the Grammy-award singer.

Days after Chief Priest online feud with Burna Boy, Cubana Chief promised to get Speed Darlington released, but he was unable to fulfill his promise.

However, in a new development, a video of Cubana Chief Priest who was seen at the lavish burial ceremony in Anambra, celebrating the life of the late mother of Zenco questioned him for failing to release Akpi.

