Chief Priest: Pray Lucky Udu Doesn’t Interview You

Popular celebrity barman and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has thrown shade at Lucky Udu, urging netizens to avoid being interviewed by him.

This followed the allegations made by Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama who claimed that Lucky Udu allegedly withheld N30 million Burna Boy gave them to give her.

However, Lucky Udu had taken to his social media page to deny such allegations and also cried out about being derided by Nigerians, including the singer, Davido.

Reacting, Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram page to share a prayer point to Nigerians.

In the post, the celebrity barman urged netizens to pray that they do not get interviewed by the popular content creator, Lucky Udu.

He said: “It’s going to be an amazing year. Udu no go ever interview you say amen. I live in a 4-bedroom apartment. so them no fund you who come send you”

